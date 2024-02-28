etherFAX Joins Forces with Avaya, Revolutionizing Cloud Communication in DevConnect Program

etherFAX has announced a strategic partnership with Avaya, becoming a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, aiming to transform the landscape of customer engagement through innovative cloud communications solutions. Specializing in modernizing fax messaging, etherFAX's Secure Exchange Network (SEN) marks a pivotal shift from traditional telephony to secure, cloud-based data exchange, enhancing data quality and digitizing workflows across various platforms.

Transforming Fax Messaging for the Digital Era

At the heart of this collaboration is etherFAX's commitment to revolutionizing fax messaging by enabling secure, cloud-based communications without the need for traditional telephony infrastructure. Through its SEN, etherFAX facilitates a seamless transition from legacy systems, offering functionalities like intuitive email faxing and automated data extraction through AI-powered technology. This integration allows etherFAX to offer enhanced data quality and streamlined workflows across a myriad of applications, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Epic, eliminating the need for app switching and thereby optimizing operational efficiency.

Enhancing Customer and Employee Experiences

The partnership with Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, presents a significant opportunity for etherFAX to leverage Avaya's extensive cloud communications portfolio. As a member of the Avaya DevConnect program, etherFAX gains access to a collaborative network designed to deliver next-generation customer and employee experiences through compliance-tested, co-marketed third-party solutions. This collaboration not only underscores etherFAX's capabilities in secure data exchange but also aligns with Avaya's mission to provide superior communications experiences for organizations worldwide.

Acknowledgment of Excellence

etherFAX's recognition as a high performer in KLAS Research's Digital Fax 2023 Report serves as a testament to its commitment to transforming the fax industry with secure, innovative solutions. By joining forces with Avaya and becoming a part of the DevConnect program, etherFAX is set to further its impact, enhancing data quality and digitizing workflows for improved operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards digital transformation, leveraging cloud-based solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.

The collaboration between etherFAX and Avaya through the DevConnect program heralds a new era in cloud communications, promising significant advancements in how organizations engage with their customers and manage their data. With a focus on secure, innovative solutions, this partnership is poised to set new standards in the industry, driving the digital transformation forward and reshaping the future of business communications.