Ethereum Explores Five Strategies to Enhance Network Efficiency

In a bid to enhance efficiency and scalability, Ethereum's network is undergoing profound considerations, with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation exploring five distinct strategies. These strategies aim to optimize the network's maximum block size, which has effectively doubled in the past year, following a 'rollup-centric roadmap.'

Optimizing Call Data Costs

A primary proposal under consideration is to increase the cost of call data from 16 to 42 gas and to raise the block gas limit. This action is projected to reduce the maximum block size from 1.78 megabytes to 0.68 megabytes. However, the concern remains that this may discourage the use of call data for data availability, an essential requirement for applications like StarkNet.

Addressing the Impact on Apps

An alternative strategy is to balance call data costs with opcode costs in the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), minimizing the impact on applications. The Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-4488 suggests capping call data per block. Still, this approach could have potential negative repercussions on the network.

Exploring New Approaches

The Ethereum Foundation is also contemplating the establishment of a separate call data fee market, which would adjust prices based on demand. The final idea under consideration is to provide an 'EVM loyalty bonus' for apps that extensively use call data.

While Buterin has proposed increasing the Ethereum gas limit by 33% to improve network throughput, this carries risks of increased hardware load and vulnerability to spam and attacks. This exploration of varied solutions indicates the Ethereum Foundation's commitment to enhancing the network's performance and scalability, aiming for an optimal balance between call data cost, gas limit, and network efficiency.