Erin Napier Battles Big Tech: Claims Censorship on Osprey Posts on Social Media

Erin Napier, HGTV's Home Town star, is voicing her concerns over what she perceives as censorship by big tech companies on social media platforms. After launching her organization, Osprey (Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth), with her husband Ben in 2023, they faced unexpected challenges on Instagram and Facebook, which she believes are attempts to suppress their message advocating for a social media-free upbringing for children.

Unexpected Challenges at Osprey Festival

Following the inaugural Osprey Festival in Laurel, Mississippi, which featured various "old school" activities designed to promote family engagement away from screens, Erin Napier took to Instagram to share her concerns. She discovered that posts related to the event and the Osprey organization were being restricted. Participants and followers encountered error messages when trying to tag the Napiers or use the Osprey logo in their photos, which Erin highlighted with screenshots on her Instagram Story. This restriction, according to Napier, reflects a broader issue where big tech prefers children to engage with screens over real-life experiences.

Broader Implications of Social Media Censorship

Erin Napier's struggle with social media censorship brings to light the growing concern over how big tech companies control content. She argues that social media should serve as a modern "town square" for sharing and exchanging information freely among adults. However, the selective suppression of posts, especially those advocating for less screen time for children, raises questions about the power dynamics at play between social media companies and their users. This incident has sparked a conversation about the balance between business interests and the promotion of healthy lifestyle choices.

Community Response and Support

The reaction from the community and followers of Erin and Ben Napier has been one of support and concern. Many echo Erin's worries about the implications of big tech censorship on free speech and the right to promote values that might not align with those of social media corporations. As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing debate over the role of social media in shaping public discourse and the importance of advocating for transparency and fairness in content moderation.

As conversations about digital rights and the influence of big tech on our daily lives continue to gain momentum, Erin Napier's experience with Osprey underscores the complex relationship between social media platforms and the messages they choose to amplify or suppress. This incident not only highlights the challenges faced by those advocating for a return to simpler, screen-free pastimes but also serves as a call to action for greater scrutiny over how social media companies exercise their power over public discourse.