Ericsson Slashes 1,200 Jobs in Sweden Amid 5G Demand Slowdown, Aims for Cost Efficiency

Ericsson announced on Monday that it will lay off around 1,200 employees in Sweden as the telecom company faces slowed demand for its 5G equipment. The company said the downsizing is part of a broader cost-cutting plan this year that will include more efforts to boost efficiency. Last year, the company laid off 8,500 staffers, or about 8% of its workforce, to cut costs.

Strategic Restructuring in Response to Market Dynamics

The cost-saving initiatives cover various areas such as reduction of consultants, streamlining of processes, and reduced facilities," Ericsson said in a statement Monday, adding that it had begun negotiations with unions. Ericsson had 99,950 employees, including 10,744 workers in North America, at the end of last year, according to an SEC filing. Monday's announcement comes as companies across the tech industry continue to slash jobs in large numbers. More than 50,000 workers have been laid off from over 200 tech companies since the start of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi. In 2023, more than 260,000 workers were let go from almost 1,200 tech companies.

Industry-Wide Tech Layoffs and Economic Pressures

Industry giants Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have all contributed to the flurry of job cuts this year, along with companies including Cisco, DocuSign, Snap, and Zoom, in the hopes of raising profits through focused spending and efficiency fueled by artificial intelligence.

Future Outlook and Ericsson's Strategic Moves

Ericsson's latest downsizing move reflects the broader challenges faced by the tech industry amid economic uncertainties and evolving market demands. The company's emphasis on efficiency and operational adjustments signals a strategic pivot designed to maintain competitiveness and financial health in a rapidly changing technological landscape.