Ericsson Partners with Mobily to Revolutionize Saudi Network with Open RAN Principles at LEAP 2024

At LEAP 2024, a pivotal technology event in Riyadh, Ericsson and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting the stage for a transformative leap in Saudi Arabia's telecom landscape. This collaboration is poised to infuse the kingdom's network infrastructure with Open RAN principles, aiming at an unprecedented enhancement of network flexibility and efficiency.

Advertisment

Strategic Alliance for Network Evolution

The agreement between Ericsson and Mobily marks a significant milestone in the telecom industry, focusing on the deployment of Open RAN technology. This technology promotes a more flexible and interoperable network, allowing for the integration of solutions from various vendors. By embracing Open RAN, Mobily aims to not only elevate its network performance but also to foster innovation and agility within its services. This strategic move is expected to catalyze the digital transformation journey of the kingdom, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to harness digital technologies for economic growth.

Leveraging AI for Autonomous Operations

Advertisment

In a parallel thrust to enhance its network capabilities, Mobily has extended its managed services agreement with Ericsson for an additional three years. This extension is geared towards leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the autonomous operation of Mobily's network. The partnership aims to streamline processes, improve operational metrics, and ultimately, elevate the customer experience. By integrating AI, ML, and automation across its network, Mobily is set to optimize its operations and pave the way for innovative customer solutions.

Implications for Saudi Arabia's Telecom Sector

The collaboration between Ericsson and Mobily underscores a significant shift towards more open, flexible, and efficient network architectures. Open RAN technology not only offers the potential for cost savings but also accelerates the deployment of 5G networks, thereby enriching the user experience with higher speeds and lower latency. This move is particularly timely, as Saudi Arabia continues to experience exponential growth in digital demand across various sectors. By pioneering the adoption of Open RAN and AI-driven network management, Mobily is positioning itself at the forefront of the telecom evolution, promising a more connected and digitally empowered future for the kingdom.

As Ericsson and Mobily embark on this ambitious journey to revolutionize Saudi Arabia's network infrastructure, the implications extend far beyond enhanced network performance. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in meeting the digital demands of the future. As Saudi Arabia strides towards realizing its Vision 2030, the integration of Open RAN and AI in telecom networks will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping a resilient, efficient, and future-ready digital ecosystem.