Eplus3D Launches EP-M400S: An Innovative Metal 3D Printing Solution

Chinese metal additive manufacturing (AM) company Eplus3D has announced the launch of its new metal 3D printing machine, the EP-M400S. The new machine builds on the success of the previous model, the EP-M400, with several significant enhancements.

Customizable Laser Configuration and Efficiency Modes

The EP-M400S allows users to customize the laser configuration, offering 1 to 4 lasers with multiple power options (500W, 700W, 1KW). This feature enables users to tailor the machine's performance to their specific application needs. Additionally, the new model includes Eplus3D's EP Control software, which provides four efficiency modes that combine recoating speed and laser assignment strategies for application-specific optimization of print jobs.

Innovative Design for Streamlined Process

An innovative feature of the EP-M400S is its top feeding powder hopper and Bi-directional powder re-coating technology. These advancements can reduce dosing time by up to 30%, streamlining the metal powder layering process and saving time. The machine is designed for seamless integration with accessories such as the EP-MS600 ultrasonic sieving machine and the EP-MF400 automated powder feeding system. This integration allows for continuous powder refilling without stopping the print process and preserves the powder in an inert atmosphere.

More Compact Form with Improved Access

The EP-M400S is 10% smaller than its predecessor, offering high accuracy and reliability in a more compact form. It also includes improved access for cleaning and maintenance. Despite its smaller size, the EP-M400S retains the layer thickness and material compatibility of the EP-M400, making it suitable for diverse industries including aerospace, automotive, molding, and medical implants.

In conclusion, the versatility of the EP-M400S makes it a comprehensive solution for metal 3D printing requirements, offering improvements in customization, efficiency, and design.