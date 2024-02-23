ePLDT Joins Forces with Alibaba Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Philippines

In a significant move poised to reshape the digital landscape of the Philippines, ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Inc., has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Alibaba Cloud. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment, establishing ePLDT as Alibaba Cloud's Premium Partner in the Philippines. At its core, the alliance is a testament to both entities' commitment to driving the digital transformation journeys of local enterprises through state-of-the-art cloud solutions.

Empowering Local Enterprises with Advanced Cloud Solutions

The partnership between ePLDT and Alibaba Cloud is a strategic one, aimed at enriching ePLDT's multi-cloud portfolio while leveraging PLDT Group's formidable telecommunications and digital infrastructure. This collaboration brings to the table comprehensive cloud solutions that encompass computing, storage, and security. Among the notable offerings are hybrid backup recovery and disaster recovery services, designed to add an extra layer of security for customer data in the cloud. This initiative not only underscores the dedication of both companies to support the digital needs of local enterprises but also marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall resilience and reliability of cloud services in the Philippines.

A Timely Alliance in the Era of Digital Transformation

The timing of this partnership could not be more opportune. With the rapid acceleration of digital transformation initiatives across the globe, the Philippines stands at a crucial crossroads. The recent launch of Alibaba Cloud's local data center in 2021, coupled with its recognition as the leading public cloud service provider in Asia Pacific, positions it uniquely to support the digital aspirations of Philippine businesses. A survey commissioned by Alibaba Cloud in 2023 revealed an overwhelming inclination among Philippine businesses towards cloud migration, with 85% planning complete migration within two years and over 90% intending to ramp up their cloud investments in 2023. This partnership, therefore, comes at a time when the demand for reliable and scalable cloud solutions is more pronounced than ever, setting the stage for a transformative impact on the local data center market and digital economy at large.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Cloud Computing in the Philippines

The alliance between ePLDT and Alibaba Cloud is more than just a business partnership; it is a forward-looking endeavor that promises to bolster the Philippines' position in the digital economy. As Alibaba Cloud's first Premium Partner in the Philippines for 2024, ePLDT is well-positioned to support Alibaba Cloud's expansion in the country by providing the essential connectivity and digital infrastructure required. This partnership is a clear reflection of both companies' commitment to back the country's digitalization efforts, offering a beacon of hope for enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journeys. As the landscape of cloud computing continues to evolve, this collaboration stands as a significant milestone, heralding a new era of digital innovation and opportunities for the Philippine business community.