Epic Leads in Malta Customer Satisfaction, MCA Report Confirms

Epic Malta's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and superior user experience has once again been recognized, this time by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA). According to the 'End-user Affairs: Half Yearly Report July - December 2023,' Epic not only boasts the fastest network as confirmed by the Ookla Speedtest Awards but also leads in customer satisfaction within the Maltese telecommunications sector. With only nine percent of all sector complaints directed at Epic, the company sets a remarkable standard for quality and reliability.

Unmatched Customer Service

During an extensive mystery shopping exercise involving more than 900 calls to customer care lines of Malta's main service providers, Epic's commitment to exceptional customer service was undeniable. Achieving a 98% response rate within five minutes and an impressive 90% within just two minutes, Epic stands out from its competitors. This performance not only underscores Epic's industry-leading position but also reflects the company's commitment to providing swift and effective solutions to customer inquiries.

A Testament to Excellence

"Epic Malta's outstanding performance in the MCA's report reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services and support to our customers," said Alessandra Verri, Epic's director of care. This sentiment echoes through the company's operations, as seen in their rapid response rates and the minimal level of complaints received. Their excellence in customer service, coupled with their fast and reliable network, solidifies Epic's status as the preferred telecommunications provider in Malta.

Growing Trust and Popularity

The MCA's recent market analysis further confirms Epic's leading position as Malta's foremost mobile network operator. Additionally, the increasing popularity of Epic's home internet, TV services, and the groundbreaking Epic Fibre highlight the company's continuous efforts to innovate and improve. As Epic strengthens its offerings, an ever-growing number of Malta residents are placing their trust and satisfaction in the company's services, reinforcing Epic's commitment to excellence and innovation in the telecommunications industry.

Epic Malta's achievements, as detailed in the MCA's report, not only exemplify the company's dedication to its customers but also suggest a promising trajectory for the future of telecommunications in Malta. As Epic continues to lead by example, the implications for the industry are profound, potentially setting new benchmarks for customer service and network performance. With an eye on the future, Epic's ongoing innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction will likely shape the telecommunications landscape in Malta for years to come.