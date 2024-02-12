Epic Games vs. Apple: The Battle Over Fortnite's Return to iOS

The Battle of the Titans: Epic Games and Apple's Legal Showdown

The Conflict: Epic Games vs. Apple

In a landmark decision, Epic Games was ordered to pay Apple $3.6 million, representing 30% of the withheld revenue, as a result of their attempt to circumvent the App Store. The dispute began in August 2020 when Epic introduced a direct payment system in Fortnite for iOS, bypassing Apple's in-app purchase system. This move led to the game's removal from the Apple App Store, leaving new players unable to access Fortnite on iOS devices.

The Verdict: A Mixed Bag

Apple emerged largely victorious in the lawsuit, with the judge clearing the company of monopolistic practices. The $700 million generated by Fortnite on iOS saw $300 million go to Apple. However, the court ruled in favor of Epic regarding Apple's anti-steering policies, which restricted in-app purchases. The US Supreme Court declined to hear Apple's challenge, leading to an injunction requiring Apple to allow developers to provide links to alternative payment methods.

The Future: A Glimmer of Hope?

Despite the legal setbacks, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted that 'Fortnite' may return to iOS and iPadOS in 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation from Apple. The latest Supreme Court ruling has left iOS players in limbo, with the game stuck in Chapter 2 Season 3. Although the new sideloading feature in the EU App Store offers a potential solution for EU players, it is not a viable option for players worldwide.

The battle between Epic Games and Apple has far-reaching implications for the tech industry and the future of app distribution. As the dust settles on this legal showdown, all eyes are on the horizon, waiting for the next chapter in this epic saga.