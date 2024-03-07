Epic Games Store Unveils Next Free Titles: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge

Continuing its tradition of offering free games to its users, Epic Games Store has announced its latest lineup, featuring Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge, available from March 14 until March 21. These titles follow the current free offering of Astro Fuel 2, a unique blend of space dogfighting and platforming action, available until March 14.

Engage in Futuristic Espionage or Bend Reality

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, set in the year 2029, immerses players in a world where augmented humans are marginalized. Players step into the shoes of Adam Jensen, an augmented agent tasked with infiltrating and exposing the Illuminati's plans. The game challenges players to make choices that shape the story's outcome, offering a blend of action, role-playing, and stealth gameplay. The Bridge, on the other hand, is a mind-bending puzzle game inspired by the works of M.C. Escher. Players manipulate gravity to traverse impossible architectures, pushing the boundaries of physics and perspective.

Seamless Transition Between Land and Space Combat

Before diving into the worlds of espionage and puzzles, players can enjoy Astro Fuel 2 for free. This sci-fi combat game features a unique mechanic allowing players to switch between intense space dogfights and on-foot battles seamlessly. Set in fully destructible arenas, the game offers both versus and cooperative modes, challenging players to master both aerial and ground combat.

How to Access These Free Games

To claim these free games, users must have an account on the Epic Games Store. Once claimed, the games will be added to the user's library, available for download and play at any time. This initiative by Epic Games Store not only enriches gamers' libraries with diverse titles but also introduces them to games they might not have considered purchasing.

By offering a mix of action-packed and intellectually stimulating games for free, Epic Games Store continues to solidify its position in the digital distribution market. As players explore the dystopian future of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and the impossible landscapes of The Bridge, they are reminded of the value and variety that Epic Games Store brings to the gaming community.