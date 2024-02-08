Envo Redefines e-Mobility with D50 and ST50: The 'SUVs of Ebikes'

Canadian e-mobility pioneer Envo rekindles its pedal-powered heritage with the unveiling of D50 and ST50 ebikes, versatile urban companions doubling as cargo carriers. Dubbed the "SUVs of ebikes," these models boast a robust hydroformed 6061 alloy frame, a standard-issue integrated rear rack with 55 lb capacity, and an optional "oversized" cargo rack.

Power and Performance

A 750-W geared rear-hub motor lies at the heart of these ebikes, offering five levels of pedal-assist and speeds up to 28 mph. Customers can switch to a 500-watt mode to adhere to local regulations. The D50 and ST50 are equipped with a 672-Wh downtube battery, promising over 90 miles of range on a single charge. Envo also provides a dual-battery system for extended journeys.

Customization and Features

Both models come with a 9-speed Shimano Altus gearset, a Bluetooth-enabled color display, and a companion mobile app for diagnostics. The D50 caters to various terrains with a lockout suspension fork and 27.5-inch rims. Safety is paramount, with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a 300-lumen headlight, tail-light, full fenders, and an adjustable kickstand. Envo offers cargo and mountain biking packages, as well as multiple frame sizes and tire options.

Load Capacity

The D50 and ST50 ebikes have a total payload capacity of up to 400 lb, including the rider. The rear rack can carry 55 lb, and an additional cargo rack can be added for heavier loads.

As Envo reconnects with its cycling roots, it aims to transform the urban landscape by providing sustainable, adaptable, and efficient transportation solutions. The D50 and ST50 ebikes represent a bold vision for the future of e-mobility, blending power, versatility, and style in a single package.

The D50 and ST50 ebikes are not just transportation tools; they are emblems of human endurance and adaptability. In a world grappling with climate change and increasing urbanization, these ebikes offer a beacon of hope and a new way to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of modern life.

Envo's return to cycling is not merely a nod to its past but a testament to its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With the D50 and ST50 ebikes, Envo invites riders to embark on an exhilarating journey, one that redefines the boundaries of e-mobility and celebrates the indomitable spirit of humanity.