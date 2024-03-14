Entravision Unveils Adwake: A New Era for Mobile App Promotion and User Acquisition

Entravision, a leading global ad-tech, media, and marketing solutions powerhouse, has announced a significant rebranding of its mobile app promotion division.

Now known as Adwake, the division aims to redefine the landscape of mobile app user acquisition by integrating advanced technology with unparalleled industry expertise. This strategic move not only marks a new chapter for Entravision but also sets a new benchmark for performance-driven marketing in the ever-evolving digital domain.

Strategic Rebranding and Expansion

The transformation from Entravision Mobile Growth Solutions to Adwake is not merely a change of name. It signifies the culmination of strategic acquisitions and internal restructuring aimed at providing comprehensive and cutting-edge marketing solutions.

The integration of BCNMonetize in May 2023 has been a pivotal step, enhancing Adwake's supply and operations structure and introducing a product-oriented approach that promises to elevate client campaigns to new heights of effectiveness and efficiency. Lucas Ceballos, President of Adwake, emphasizes the division's commitment to performance, promising a partnership that guides clients through every step of their growth journey.

Empowering Global Clients with Omnichannel Strategies

Adwake's launch comes at a time when the global digital marketing sphere is witnessing unprecedented growth, with projections suggesting a market value surge. The division specializes in user acquisition for mobile apps across various sectors, including gaming, travel, fintech, retail, and food & beverage.

These industries are experiencing explosive growth, making Adwake's innovative strategies and technologies crucial for businesses aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision, highlights Adwake's role in navigating the complex marketing funnel, ensuring that client businesses remain at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Responding to Market Dynamics and User Behavior

The rebranding to Adwake is timely, aligning with significant shifts in the mobile app industry. With new app downloads hitting record numbers and users spending more time on apps than ever before, the demand for sophisticated user acquisition solutions is at an all-time high.

Adwake's approach, which blends global expertise with cutting-edge in-house technology, positions it to meet these evolving demands head-on, promising not just growth, but sustainable success for its clients.

The launch of Adwake by Entravision marks a strategic pivot towards a more integrated, technology-driven approach to mobile app promotion. By focusing on performance and leveraging global insights and advancements in marketing technology, Adwake is poised to redefine success for its clients. As the digital landscape continues to shift, Adwake's innovative strategies and commitment to results will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobile app marketing.