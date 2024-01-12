EnSilica Launches Post-Quantum Cryptography Accelerators, Signs First IP License

ASIC specialist chip manufacturer, EnSilica, has introduced a new series of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) accelerators, marking a marked progression in cryptographic technology. The company is now among a limited number of firms offering licensable IP cores for advanced cryptographic accelerators. This move expands their existing range of non-quantum resistant cryptography accelerators for ASICs and semiconductor devices.

Emergence of Quantum Threats

The importance of PQC has surged in response to the rapid advancements in quantum computing and the associated risk of cyber-attacks that could threaten current public key-based cryptography. This form of cryptography is vital for secure communications and financial transactions. With the potential vulnerability of sensitive encrypted data in the future, the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft standard for post-quantum cryptographic algorithms.

EnSilica’s Strategic Move

EnSilica has not only granted its first IP license for these PQC accelerators to a major unidentified semiconductor supplier but also plans to leverage it in the development of custom ASICs, thereby differentiating its ASIC business. EnSilica’s CEO, Ian Lankshear, has highlighted the company’s commitment to tackling emerging cybersecurity threats through their range of cryptographic accelerators IP.

Unveiling a Safer Digital World

The agreement with the major semiconductor firm underscores the value of EnSilica’s IP and its potential as a source of high-margin revenue. The release of these accelerators is seen as a significant stride towards a safer digital world and could potentially lead to a rapid evolution in cybersecurity solutions, making post-quantum cryptography a standard in tech development. The news has resulted in a 3% increase in EnSilica’s shares, signaling market confidence in the potential of the deal.