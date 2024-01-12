en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

EnSilica Launches Post-Quantum Cryptography Accelerators, Signs First IP License

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
EnSilica Launches Post-Quantum Cryptography Accelerators, Signs First IP License

ASIC specialist chip manufacturer, EnSilica, has introduced a new series of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) accelerators, marking a marked progression in cryptographic technology. The company is now among a limited number of firms offering licensable IP cores for advanced cryptographic accelerators. This move expands their existing range of non-quantum resistant cryptography accelerators for ASICs and semiconductor devices.

Emergence of Quantum Threats

The importance of PQC has surged in response to the rapid advancements in quantum computing and the associated risk of cyber-attacks that could threaten current public key-based cryptography. This form of cryptography is vital for secure communications and financial transactions. With the potential vulnerability of sensitive encrypted data in the future, the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft standard for post-quantum cryptographic algorithms.

EnSilica’s Strategic Move

EnSilica has not only granted its first IP license for these PQC accelerators to a major unidentified semiconductor supplier but also plans to leverage it in the development of custom ASICs, thereby differentiating its ASIC business. EnSilica’s CEO, Ian Lankshear, has highlighted the company’s commitment to tackling emerging cybersecurity threats through their range of cryptographic accelerators IP.

Unveiling a Safer Digital World

The agreement with the major semiconductor firm underscores the value of EnSilica’s IP and its potential as a source of high-margin revenue. The release of these accelerators is seen as a significant stride towards a safer digital world and could potentially lead to a rapid evolution in cybersecurity solutions, making post-quantum cryptography a standard in tech development. The news has resulted in a 3% increase in EnSilica’s shares, signaling market confidence in the potential of the deal.

0
Security Tech United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
19 mins ago
St. John's International Airport Shut Down Amid Bomb Threat
In the early hours of January 12, a bomb threat brought operations to a standstill at St. John’s International Airport. The threat, received via a phone call to the police, prompted an immediate halt of all flights and a swift evacuation of the terminal. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is presently at the helm of
St. John's International Airport Shut Down Amid Bomb Threat
Singapore Banks Enhance Anti-Scam Measures, Safeguarding Billions
1 hour ago
Singapore Banks Enhance Anti-Scam Measures, Safeguarding Billions
Saudi Arabia Advocates Safe AI Use; Voices Concern Over Yemen Airstrikes
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Advocates Safe AI Use; Voices Concern Over Yemen Airstrikes
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
32 mins ago
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Vietnam's Deputy PM Stresses on Aviation Security and Safety as Top Priority
37 mins ago
Vietnam's Deputy PM Stresses on Aviation Security and Safety as Top Priority
Ukraine and UK Announce Unprecedented Security Agreement
51 mins ago
Ukraine and UK Announce Unprecedented Security Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
38 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders' Search for New General Manager Intensifies
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
1 min
AEW Dynamite Honors Brodie Lee: Anna Jay and Preston Vance Pay Tribute in Victorious Matches
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
1 min
Rob Lowe Reveals the Secret to His Ageless Appearance: Sleep and Low-Carbohydrate Diet
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
3 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
4 mins
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
5 mins
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
6 mins
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
6 mins
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
6 mins
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app