En+ Eyes Wind Power Equipment Production Facility in Russia's Far East

In the face of adversities, the Russian metals and energy group, En+, is contemplating the establishment of a wind power equipment production facility in the Far East region of Russia. The venture, partnered with Chinese entities, is a strategic move to boost Russia's wind power industry, which has been grappling with setbacks following the exodus of Western manufacturers in response to Russia's military activities in Ukraine.

En+ and China: An Alliance for Green Power

En+, a significant player in the global metals and energy sector, holding a majority stake in aluminium producer Rusal and owning substantial hydropower assets in Siberia, has turned its focus towards alternative energy. In 2022, the corporation initiated discussions with Chinese giants like PowerChina and China Energy Investment Corporation. The talks centered around the creation of a 1 Gigawatt wind farm in the Amur Region, specifically designed for export. The proposed investment for this mammoth project is pegged at an estimated 100 billion roubles.

The Wind Power Equipment Production Facility

The plan to construct facilities for producing wind power equipment is yet another ambitious step for En+. The Far East and Arctic Development Corporation reports that this initiative would involve an investment of approximately 14 billion roubles. The goal is to manufacture up to 60 turbines annually, each with a capacity of around 6 megawatts. This move is expected to produce 300-350 MW annually, substituting the import of equipment, components, spare parts, and services of foreign companies.

Implications for Russia's Energy Sector

The proposed projects mark a significant shift in Russia's energy dynamics. They portray a country making an earnest attempt to diversify its energy sources and reduce reliance on conventional fuel. The collaboration with Chinese partners can potentially rejuvenate Russia's struggling wind power industry and contribute to the global effort towards green energy.