Empire Elementary School Embraces the Future with a State-of-the-Art 3D Printer

In an era where technology is reshaping education, Empire Elementary School in Carson City has embraced the transformation with open arms. Courtesy of a generous donation from the Bistro Buddies Foundation, the school now boasts a state-of-the-art 3D printer, poised to revolutionize its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum.

Advertisment

A Gift of Innovation

The Bistro Buddies Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to fostering STEM education, gifted the 3D printer to Empire Elementary School on February 9, 2024. This addition to the school's resources is expected to significantly boost students' engagement and learning in STEM subjects.

Founded by a group of tech entrepreneurs, the Bistro Buddies Foundation has been instrumental in promoting technological literacy in schools across the country. Their latest contribution to Empire Elementary School underscores their mission to equip future generations with essential STEM skills.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Education

The integration of the 3D printer into the curriculum will span various disciplines, including science, mathematics, art, and history. By doing so, teachers aim to foster creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking among students.

Mrs. Amelia Jones, a fifth-grade teacher at Empire Elementary School, shared her enthusiasm about the new tool: "The 3D printer allows us to bring concepts to life. For instance, instead of just reading about historical artifacts or the solar system, students can now create and handle 3D models."

Advertisment

To ensure effective use of the technology, select teachers have undergone specialized training. They are now eager to incorporate the 3D printer into their lesson plans and witness the impact on student learning.

A Recognized STEM Pioneer

This recent development comes after Empire Elementary School was commended by Governor Joe Lombardo and the Governor's Office of Science Innovation and Technology last May. The school advanced from being a 'Developing STEM School' to an 'Established STEM School,' demonstrating its commitment to innovative education.

Advertisment

With this recognition and the new 3D printer, Empire Elementary School is well on its way to setting a benchmark for STEM education in Carson City and beyond.

As the world hurtles towards a future dominated by technology, Empire Elementary School stands at the forefront, preparing its students for tomorrow's challenges and opportunities. The 3D printer, a symbol of innovation and progress, is not just a tool; it's a gateway to a realm of possibilities.

As the children of Empire Elementary School delve into the fascinating world of 3D printing, they're not just learning about technology. They're learning to think differently, dream bigger, and shape the future with their own hands.