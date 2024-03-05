EMEA Organizations Overrun Cloud Storage Budgets, Plan Increased Spend in 2024

Recent findings from the Wasabi 2024 Global Cloud Storage Index highlight a significant trend among EMEA organizations towards exceeding their cloud storage budgets in 2023, with a strong inclination to further increase their expenditure and data storage in the public cloud come 2024. This shift is driven by the need to support IT and business initiatives, despite facing challenges with data access and usage fees.

Surge in Cloud Storage Costs and Adoption

In an era where digital transformation is paramount, EMEA organizations are evidently prioritizing cloud storage solutions. However, this comes at a cost, quite literally, as 53% of these organizations overshot their budgeted cloud storage spend in 2023. This trend is not isolated, with a staggering 91% anticipating a budget increase for cloud storage in 2024. Interestingly, 92% of these organizations are also looking to augment the volume of data they store in the public cloud. This inclination towards cloud storage, despite its associated costs, underscores the critical role of cloud services in driving IT and business innovations.

Multi-Cloud Strategy to Counter Vendor Lock-In

The strategy of employing multiple cloud storage providers has been identified as a key approach among 48% of EMEA companies to mitigate the risk of vendor lock-in. This highlights a growing recognition of the need for flexibility and negotiation leverage in cloud service procurement. Moreover, about half of all cloud storage expenses in EMEA are allocated to data access and usage fees, rather than storage capacity itself, spotlighting the hidden costs that continue to challenge organizations.

AI/ML Adoption and Its Impact on Cloud Storage

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is poised to revolutionize the way organizations operate. In the EMEA region, 99% of surveyed entities have adopted or are planning to adopt AI/ML in 2024, with a significant emphasis on generative AI. This technological pivot is expected to introduce new challenges in cloud storage, including the need for data to be stored across a wider array of locations and addressing novel data backup, protection, and recovery requirements.

As organizations in the EMEA region navigate the complexities of cloud storage costs and vendor relationships, the move towards a multi-cloud strategy and the integration of AI/ML technologies are likely to redefine the landscape of digital storage solutions. These developments not only represent the evolving needs of modern businesses but also signal a shift towards more strategic, cost-effective, and innovative approaches to managing and leveraging cloud storage capabilities.