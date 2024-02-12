Embark on a Hilarious Cosmic Adventure with Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck

Strap in for a cosmic adventure, folks! HypeTrain Digital, the publisher of the popular survival game Breathedge, has announced the upcoming release of its VR spin-off, Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck. Mark your calendars for February 22nd, as the game will be available for Quest 2/3 headsets.

A Feathery Sidekick and Space Farms

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck will offer the original survival gameplay with a hilarious twist. Players will be accompanied by a talking Chicken companion, who will provide commentary throughout the game. With new survival tools and trash collection, players can explore abandoned space farms in this comedic sci-fi adventure.

A VR Treat for Fans of Subnautica and Beyond

Fans of Subnautica have been delighted with VR versions of similar games, and HypeTrain Digital aims to deliver the same excitement with the VR treatment of Breathedge. Players will find themselves on a journey to save the universe and return home while facing challenges and building tools along the way.

Pre-Order Discount for Early Birds

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck is priced at €24.99, but those who can't wait to embark on this absurd journey can pre-order the game for €19.99. The countdown to the release has begun, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to explore the galaxy with their new feathery friend.

In summary, HypeTrain Digital's Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck is set to launch on February 22nd for Quest 2/3 headsets. This VR spin-off offers a unique and humorous take on the survival genre, complete with a talking Chicken companion and the chance to explore abandoned space farms. Pre-order the game now for a special discount, and prepare for a one-of-a-kind cosmic adventure.