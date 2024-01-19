Email Reigns Supreme for Consumers: Sinch Survey Reveals

In a recent international survey conducted by Sinch, a renowned company specializing in customer communications, it was revealed that a majority of consumers, 75.4% to be precise, prefer to receive promotional messages via email. The survey, which incorporated responses from over 2,000 consumers from around the globe, also found that more than half of these consumers subscribe to brand emails primarily to receive special offers or discount codes.

Advertisment

Transactional Messages and Consumer Preferences

Interestingly, email's dominance extends beyond just promotional messages. The survey findings indicate that 74% of consumers also prefer email for transactional messages, such as shipping notifications and password resets. This highlights the pivotal role that email plays in maintaining a continuous and efficient line of communication between businesses and their customers.

Consumer Trust and Email Deliverability

Advertisment

While consumers value emails that offer exclusive deals and are likely to make purchases based on these, their trust in a brand can be severely affected if the brand's emails frequently end up in spam folders. According to the survey, 52.7% of respondents expressed frustration, loss of trust, or the willingness to unsubscribe under such circumstances. This underscores the critical need for businesses to ensure the deliverability of their emails.

New Guidelines from Major Mailbox Providers

In light of the above, it becomes increasingly important for businesses to adhere to the new guidelines set to be implemented by major mailbox providers like Google and Yahoo starting from February. These guidelines, aimed at reducing spam and improving user experience, enforce email authentication protocols such as DMARC, DKIM, and SPF. Failure to comply could result in emails being unable to reach contacts with Gmail, Yahoo, and AOL email addresses.

Sinch Mailgun: Navigating the New Standards

Sinch Mailgun, a service used by over 100,000 companies for email management, is taking proactive steps to support senders in adhering to these new standards. Sinch, a global entity facilitating meaningful business-customer interactions, is trusted by over 150,000 businesses, including tech stalwarts. The company is helping brands navigate these new guidelines with their robust deliverability solutions, thereby ensuring that their emails reach the intended recipients.