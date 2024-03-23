Elon Musk's X Faces User Exodus, Competition from Instagram's Threads Intensifies

More than a year after Elon Musk's acquisition of the app formerly known as Twitter, now X, a significant decline in daily active users has been reported, marking a challenging period for the platform. While X's user base diminishes, competitors like Instagram's Threads gain ground, showcasing a shift in the social media landscape.

Advertisment

Steep Decline in User Engagement

Reports from market intelligence firms reveal a concerning trend for X, with an 18% decrease in daily active users in the U.S. and a 15% drop worldwide since Musk's takeover. This decline contrasts starkly with modest user base increases seen by other major social platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok. The relaxation of content moderation under Musk's leadership, resulting in the return of previously banned users and controversial content, is speculated to contribute significantly to user dissatisfaction and departure.

Competitors on the Rise

Advertisment

In the face of X's struggles, Instagram's Threads emerges as a formidable competitor, outperforming X in worldwide downloads by an 8 to 1 ratio in February. The integration of Threads with Instagram offers a seamless user experience, leveraging Instagram's vast user base to facilitate account creation and content sharing. This strategic advantage has translated into substantial disparities in user engagement and download numbers between the two platforms.

Financial Challenges and Market Dynamics

As X grapples with declining user interest, its shift towards a subscription-based revenue model appears to yield limited financial success. Despite introducing multiple subscription tiers, the revenue from in-app purchases, including subscriptions and payments to creators, remains a fraction of its former advertising income. Meanwhile, the competitive landscape intensifies with the arrival of Threads, challenging X's dominance in the microblogging space and potentially reshaping market dynamics in favor of video-focused and integrated social media platforms.

As X confronts these multifaceted challenges, the future of Musk's vision for the platform remains uncertain. The evolving preferences of social media users and the competitive strategies of rival platforms will likely continue to shape the trajectory of X and the broader digital communication ecosystem.