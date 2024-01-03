en English
Afghanistan

Elon Musk Clarifies Heritage and Dispels Rumors in Social Media Exchange

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Elon Musk Clarifies Heritage and Dispels Rumors in Social Media Exchange

Elon Musk, renowned tech entrepreneur and the driving force behind major companies like SpaceX and Tesla, recently took to social media to clear up misconceptions about his heritage. Setting the record straight, Musk confirmed that his roots are firmly planted in British/English descent, not Afrikaner ancestry as is often presumed. This revelation places Musk in the company of legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien, known for his epic fantasy novels such as ‘Lord Of The Rings,’ who shared a similar South African birthplace.

Misconceptions and Impact

Musk’s declaration came in response to a blog post by an ardent fan, Casey Handmer, who brought to light how misinterpretations of Musk’s personal history could influence perceptions of his work and motivations. The term ‘Afrikaner’ denotes the descendants of Dutch, German, and French settlers in South Africa, a group with a unique cultural identity distinctly separate from that of the English South Africans. The latter group, of which Musk is a part, traces its lineage to 19th-century British immigrants and retains a stronger cultural connection to Britain.

A Challenging Upbringing

Providing further insight into his past, Musk recounted elements of his challenging upbringing in South Africa. He described his experience at a wilderness survival camp as akin to a ‘paramilitary Lord of the Flies’ scenario, speaking to the demanding and often harsh realities of his early life.

Addressing Rumors

In the same vein, Musk also addressed rumors concerning his father’s alleged involvement in an emerald mine. He vehemently dismissed it as a ‘fake emerald mine thing,’ expressing frustration over the continued propagation of this falsehood.

Afghanistan South Africa Tech
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

