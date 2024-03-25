Eliyan Raises $60 Million in Series B, Led by Samsung and Tiger Global, Boosting AI Chip Technology

Eliyan, a groundbreaking technology firm specializing in chiplet interconnect solutions, has successfully closed its Series B funding round, amassing $60 million to propel the advancement of AI chips. This significant investment was co-led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management, with notable contributions from existing backers including Intel Capital and SK Hynix. Eliyan's pioneering technology, particularly its NuLink PHY, promises to redefine the landscape of AI chip performance and efficiency.

Revolutionizing AI Chip Performance

Eliyan's innovative approach to chiplet interconnect technology through its NuLink PHY and Universal Memory Interface (UMITM) addresses critical challenges in the AI chip sector. By achieving up to four times the performance and halving the power consumption compared to existing solutions, Eliyan sets a new benchmark for chip performance and power efficiency. This breakthrough is poised to significantly impact the AI industry, offering chip makers unprecedented capabilities in performance and design flexibility.

Partnership for Future Growth

The collaboration between Eliyan and leading investors like Samsung Catalyst Fund and Tiger Global Management underscores the industry's confidence in Eliyan's vision and technology. With the support of these tech giants, Eliyan aims to accelerate the deployment of its chiplet interconnect solutions, further enhancing the development and efficiency of AI chips. This partnership not only validates Eliyan's technological advancements but also signals a robust commitment to fostering innovation in the AI chip market.

Impact and Implications for the AI Industry

The successful funding round is a testament to Eliyan's potential to transform the AI chip industry with its cutting-edge chiplet interconnect technology. As AI applications continue to grow in complexity and demand, the need for more efficient and powerful chip solutions becomes paramount. Eliyan's technology is strategically positioned to meet these demands, heralding a new era of AI chip design and capabilities. The implications of this advancement are far-reaching, promising to accelerate the pace of innovation and deployment of AI technologies across various sectors.

As Eliyan gears up to harness the power of its Series B funding, the tech world watches closely, anticipating the next wave of AI chip advancements. The collaboration with industry stalwarts like Samsung and Tiger Global Management not only amplifies Eliyan's capabilities but also sets the stage for a revolutionary leap in AI chip technology. This marks a significant milestone in the journey towards creating more efficient, powerful, and accessible AI technologies for the future.