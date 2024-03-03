Elevating MSP Security Services: The Impact of Third-Party Assessments on Growth, According to Galactic Advisors CEO

At XChange March 2024, Bruce McCully, CEO of Galactic Advisors, highlighted the significant advantage Managed Service Providers (MSPs) gain by incorporating third-party cybersecurity assessments into their service offerings. Addressing an audience of MSP executives in Orlando, McCully emphasized how services like penetration testing and compliance-as-a-service can distinguish MSPs in a competitive market.

Stepping Up the Security Game

McCully pointed out that while many MSPs provide basic security services, incorporating third-party evaluations such as penetration testing can elevate their offerings. This not only proves the necessity for advanced security measures to clients but also paves the way for introducing further services like virtual Chief Security Officer (vCSO) roles. According to McCully, this approach not only demonstrates the tangible risks in the current threat landscape but also enhances the MSP's role as a trusted advisor through more frequent and meaningful client interactions.

Meeting Market Demands

Matt Disher, CEO of Southwest Networks, echoed McCully's sentiments by sharing his experience with the growing requirements from cyber insurers for organizations to conduct penetration testing. These assessments have become crucial, especially as changes within an IT environment can introduce new vulnerabilities. Disher emphasized the value of regular assessments to keep up with these changes and maintain a secure IT infrastructure.

Navigating the Path to vCSO Services

McCully also addressed the challenges and opportunities in offering vCSO services. With a stark demand for CSOs and a notable shortage of qualified professionals, MSPs are well-positioned to fill this gap. He encouraged MSPs to consider their existing capabilities in leading security or compliance programs as a foundation for expanding into vCSO services. This move could not only meet a critical market need but also significantly contribute to an MSP's growth and differentiation in the cybersecurity space.

As the landscape of cyber threats continues to evolve, MSPs are finding themselves at a crossroads. The choice to integrate third-party security assessments could very well dictate their future success and relevance in an increasingly security-conscious market. By embracing these challenges and opportunities, MSPs can solidify their positions as indispensable partners in their clients' journey towards enhanced cybersecurity resilience.