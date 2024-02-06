Elemental Machines Unveils Health Score: A Predictive Tool for Laboratory Freezers

In a remarkable step towards enhancing laboratory efficiency, Elemental Machines, a pioneer in intertwining physical and digital infrastructure in life sciences, has unveiled an innovative predictive tool — Health Score. This tool is a product of the company's continual commitment to employing data science and intelligent analytics to transform laboratory operations.

Health Score: A Revolutionary Predictive Tool

The Health Score is a predictive tool that is engineered to assess and ensure the optimal performance of laboratory freezers. It employs a unique algorithm that detects concealed patterns in power usage and temperature changes. This proactive approach to maintenance is aimed at averting potentially expensive outages and sample loss.

Unlike standard assessment tools, the Health Score focuses exclusively on the operational state of the freezer, disregarding temporary fluctuations caused by user interactions like door openings. This ensures a more accurate reflection of the freezer's health over a prolonged period, thereby eliminating false alarms and unnecessary maintenance activities.

A Visual Representation of a Freezer's Health

One of the distinguishing features of the Health Score is its ability to offer a clear visual representation of a freezer's health. It highlights abnormal trends that may require urgent attention, acting as an invaluable early warning system for equipment health. Laboratory managers can now detect potential problems well in advance, reinforcing the reliability of their equipment and preventing unexpected operational disruptions.

Elemental Machines: Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital

Elemental Machines is renowned for its Intelligent Operations Platform that seamlessly integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology and purpose-built software solutions. This unique blend delivers valuable insights that can accelerate the pace of innovation in life sciences and other fields. The introduction of the Health Score is another testament to the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of laboratory operations by harnessing the power of data science and intelligent analytics.