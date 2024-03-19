Electric Scooters to Surge in Price by 70% Post-FAME 2: ICRA Reveals Impacts and Future

With the FAME 2 subsidy nearing its expiration date on March 31, 2024, the electric vehicle (EV) industry in India is at a pivotal crossroad. The removal of this subsidy is expected to make electric scooters significantly more expensive than their petrol counterparts, according to a study conducted by ICRA Limited. This development unfolds against the backdrop of the newly announced Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, designed to cushion the impending blow to EV affordability.

End of FAME 2 and the Dawn of EMPS 2024

The termination of the FAME 2 subsidy, a cornerstone in India's push towards electric mobility, signifies a major shift in the EV landscape. ICRA's analysis suggests that without the subsidy, the initial purchase cost of electric two-wheelers could see a nearly 10% hike. However, the introduction of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 offers a glimmer of hope, with its allocation of ₹333.39 crore towards supporting the purchase of 333,387 electric scooters with a ₹10,000 benefit each, albeit with a reduced subsidy quantum compared to FAME 2 standards.

Market Impact and OEM Strategies

Despite the anticipated price increase, the penetration of electric vehicles in India's two-wheeler market is expected to reach up to eight percent by FY2025. OEMs are not sitting idle, as they are expected to leverage cost structures through localization and value engineering. Additionally, a softening in battery cell prices, which constitute a significant portion of vehicle costs, may further help offset the subsidy reduction. Shamsher Dewan, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA, emphasizes that the new scheme will ensure a disruption-free environment for electric two-wheelers, although demand may take a temporary hit.

Long-term Outlook and Consumer Choices

As electric scooters become more expensive, the long-term benefits of electric vehicles, such as lower operational costs and environmental impact, remain compelling arguments for their adoption. Consumers standing at the crossroads of making a purchase decision might find this an opportune moment to invest in an electric scooter before prices escalate further. The government's continued support through schemes like EMPS 2024 reflects a commitment to fostering green mobility, despite the challenges posed by subsidy transitions.

The upcoming changes in the electric vehicle subsidy landscape in India mark a critical juncture in the country's journey towards sustainable transportation. While the immediate future may present hurdles for potential EV buyers and manufacturers, the long-term vision for a greener, cleaner mode of transportation remains undeterred. The electric scooter market, buoyed by policy support and technological advancements, is poised for transformative growth, albeit at a recalibrated pace.