Electric Revolution: How EVs are Reshaping the Century-Old Auto Supply Chain

As the automotive industry accelerates towards an electric future, major shifts in the supply chain are underway, signaling the end of an era for internal combustion engine components and the rise of electric vehicle (EV) parts. A recent study by Deloitte in 2023 indicates a drastic 44% decline in revenues for internal combustion engines and related systems by 2027, whereas electric drivetrains, batteries, and fuel cells are expected to witness a 245% revenue surge. This transformation not only signifies a shift in manufacturing focus but also highlights the industry's response to growing environmental concerns and tightening emission regulations globally.

Impact on Suppliers and Manufacturing Techniques

Traditional auto parts suppliers, many of which are family-owned firms with decades of history, find themselves at a crossroads. While giants like Bosch and Magna are adapting by spinning off their internal combustion divisions, smaller players are forced to innovate or risk obsolescence. The industry's pivot to electric is also reflected in manufacturing innovations such as Tesla's giga casting technique, which streamlines production by casting large vehicle parts in one go, significantly reducing the number of individual components required.

The Shrinking Powertrain Part Supply Pie

The switch to EVs not only changes the type of parts needed but also the volume, with a traditional internal combustion powertrain comprising around 2,000 parts compared to less than 20 in some battery electric vehicles. This drastic reduction poses a challenge for suppliers entrenched in the conventional auto part market, forcing a reevaluation of their business models and a potential shift towards the burgeoning EV market.

Adaptation and Future Prospects

As the automotive landscape undergoes this significant transformation, the future for suppliers and manufacturers hinges on adaptability and innovation. The transition to electric offers new opportunities for growth and development in areas such as battery technology and electric drivetrains. However, for many in the supply chain, particularly smaller firms, the journey ahead requires creative solutions and strategic pivots to thrive in an increasingly electric-driven market.

This shift not only underscores the automotive industry's commitment to sustainability and reduced emissions but also signals a broader change in global transportation. As electric vehicles take center stage, the auto supply chain's evolution will continue to influence economic, environmental, and technological landscapes worldwide.