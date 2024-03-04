EK and InWin Unveil EK-Quantum InWin 977EK: A High-End PC Case for Water-Cooling Aficionados

In a remarkable collaboration, EK and InWin have introduced the EK-Quantum InWin 977EK, a PC case engineered specifically for custom loop liquid cooling enthusiasts. This innovative product combines EK's expertise in water cooling with InWin's renowned case design, offering a sophisticated and functional solution for high-end PC setups. The EK-Quantum InWin 977EK stands out with its single piece of 4mm-thick brushed aluminum exterior, hand-twisted to echo InWin's iconic case aesthetics, and is now available for pre-order at €799.90.

Design and Functionality

The EK-Quantum InWin 977EK is not just about looks; it's meticulously designed for optimal water cooling performance. With support for Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboards, this case accommodates a wide range of system configurations. The versatility extends to cooling options, offering space for up to two 420mm radiators, and various fan setups, making it a dream for enthusiasts looking to push their systems to the limit. The inclusion of detachable dust filters and radiator mounts, along with a reversible motherboard tray, underscores the case's focus on customization and ease of assembly.

Innovative Features

Beyond its cooling capacity, the EK-Quantum InWin 977EK introduces several features aimed at enhancing user experience and system performance. The PSU mount's dual function as a pump and reservoir mount—compatible with both tubular and flat-style units—exemplifies the case's design efficiency. Additionally, the case's spacious interior supports large GPUs and PSUs, while the detachable hard drive mount and ample cable management space ensure a clean and organized build. The capacitive Power-On button, accented with RGB lighting and shaped like the EK logo, adds a touch of elegance to the case's front panel.

Market Availability and Pricing

Available in black and silver, the EK-Quantum InWin 977EK marks a significant milestone for both EK and InWin, blending form and function in a package that appeals to discerning PC builders. Priced at €799.90, this case represents a premium option for those committed to building a high-performance, water-cooled PC. As the latest product of the EK-InWin partnership, the 977EK continues the tradition of innovation and quality that both brands are known for, setting a new standard in the PC case market.

This collaboration between EK and InWin, detailed through an announcement, signifies a forward leap in the pursuit of excellence in PC case design. For enthusiasts and professionals alike, the EK-Quantum InWin 977EK offers not just a housing for their components, but a statement of style, performance, and dedication to the craft of PC building. As this case hits the market, it will be interesting to see the creative and powerful builds that it inspires, further pushing the boundaries of what is possible in custom PC construction.