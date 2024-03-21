EHang's eVTOL Aircraft Makes History on Taobao: First Unmanned Sale in China

In an unprecedented move, Chinese tech firm EHang has successfully sold its EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft on the popular e-commerce platform Taobao, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization of autonomous flying taxis. A buyer from Guangdong fully purchased one aircraft for 1.99 million yuan ($276,400), while 12 other transactions were made in the form of intention deposits, each valued at $5,542. This event not only highlights EHang's pioneering role in urban air mobility but also signifies China's growing influence in the emerging 'flying economy.'

Breaking New Ground: EHang's Revolutionary Sale

The sale of the EH216-S on Taobao represents a groundbreaking moment in the aviation and e-commerce industries. As the first-ever unmanned eVTOL aircraft transaction on a major online platform, it underscores the increasing consumer interest and trust in autonomous air travel solutions. The EH216-S, priced at 1.99 million yuan ($276,400) for the first buyer, has already seen significant interest with 12 additional intention deposits. This innovative aircraft has been rigorously tested, completing over 42,000 successful flights across 14 countries, and boasts impressive specifications including a top speed of 130 km/h, cruising speed of 100 km/h, a maximum altitude of 3,000 meters, and a range of 30 km.

China's 'Flying Economy' Takes Flight

Central China's Hunan Province recently became the country's first pilot province for all-area, low-altitude flights, marking a significant step towards the realization of the 'flying economy.' In tandem, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province is leveraging the low-altitude flying economy to enhance logistics, urban governance, and emergency response systems. EHang's success on Taobao further accentuates China's strategic ambitions to lead in emerging industries, including urban air mobility, and sets a precedent for the global market. The company's vision extends beyond personal transport to include air taxi services, aerial tourism, airport shuttles, and cross-island transportation.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Urban Air Mobility

With its EH216-S eVTOL aircraft now available for purchase online and set for global expansion on April 1 at a suggested retail price of US$410,000, EHang is at the forefront of the urban air mobility revolution. This sale is not just about a single aircraft; it's about validating the feasibility and public acceptance of autonomous air travel as a viable and efficient mode of urban transportation. As EHang continues to explore and expand its market presence, the implications for urban planning, transportation infrastructure, and even real estate are profound. The success of the EH216-S on Taobao is a clear signal that the era of urban air mobility is closer than we may have imagined.