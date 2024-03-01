EdTech's New Frontier: Outcome-Led Models Drive Sustainable Profits, Says upGrad's Mayank Kumar

During the Mumbai edition of TechSparks 2024, a significant shift in the educational paradigm was discussed, marking a pivotal moment for the future of edtech. Mayank Kumar, alongside Ashwin Damera, engaged in a profound dialogue about the essence of education as a business driven by outcomes, a conversation moderated by Shradha Sharma. This discourse, set against the backdrop of the edtech sector's fluctuations, offered a glimpse into the strategic approaches that could redefine educational engagement and its value proposition.

Education as an Outcome-Led Business

The discussion underscored the transformation of education into an outcome-centric endeavor. Mayank Kumar illuminated this shift by emphasizing the necessity of delivering tangible results to learners, such as enhanced career opportunities and elevated income levels. He articulated a vision where education transcends traditional learning paradigms to become akin to a mutual fund investment, promising and delivering quantifiable returns. This approach, Kumar argues, not only elevates the learner's engagement but also fosters a self-propagating system of referrals, vital for the growth of educational platforms.

Continuous Learning in a Dynamic Job Market

Ashwin Damera's reflections brought to light the indispensable role of continuous learning and adaptability in today's volatile job landscape. The collaboration between Eruditus and high-caliber educational institutions in offering cutting-edge degree and certification programs underscores the edtech sector's response to the evolving demands of the workforce. Damera's insights into the journey of Eruditus, now in its 14th year, reveal a deep-seated commitment to not just business growth, but societal impact through education.

The EdTech Sector's Evolution Amid Challenges

The dialogue also touched upon the edtech sector's current state, particularly in light of the controversies surrounding major players like BYJU'S. The distinction between traditional education models and edtech platforms has become a focal point of valuation debates. Here, the emphasis on outcome-led educational models as a cornerstone for sustainable business growth was reiterated. Gaurav Munjal's optimism about the sector's profit potential and its capacity to positively impact lives further enriched the conversation, highlighting the broader implications of these educational strategies.

The exchange between Kumar, Damera, and Sharma at TechSparks 2024 not only shed light on the critical aspects of building an education-driven business but also highlighted the broader societal impacts of such endeavors. By aligning education with tangible outcomes, we pave the way for a future where learning is not just an investment in oneself but a guaranteed pathway to success. As the edtech sector navigates through its challenges, the insights from these thought leaders offer a beacon of hope and direction for the future of education.