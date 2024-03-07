Edgeboot Wins 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Award, Revolutionizing Network Management

Granite Telecommunications, a leading $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions, has been honored with a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award for its groundbreaking edgeboot device. This accolade recognizes edgeboot's significant impact on network management through its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and dual ethernet/LTE technology.

Developed by Granite Labs, edgeboot is designed to enhance network device connectivity and management. Its AI-driven platform and LTE connectivity for out-of-band management allow for automatic detection and resolution of device issues, reducing network downtime and operational costs. Granite's commitment to leveraging the latest technological advancements in its products has been instrumental in securing this prestigious award.

Innovative Design and Functionality

Edgeboot's advanced managed power distribution unit (PDU) stands out for its patent-pending AI and dual ethernet/LTE technology. These features enable the device to monitor network connectivity with unprecedented efficiency, automating the reboot process and minimizing the need for human intervention. This innovation underscores Granite's dedication to empowering customers with cutting-edge technology solutions.

Recognition by Industry Leaders

"I am honored to recognize Granite with a 2024 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. The award, determined by judges and the editorial team of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, highlights Granite's position as a leader in the communications and technology solutions market. The winners will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet, offering further visibility to Granite's achievements.

About Granite Telecommunications

Founded in 2002, Granite Telecommunications has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. The company delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies across the United States and Canada. With over 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, Granite serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies, providing a range of services including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring, and network management.

As Granite Telecommunications continues to innovate and lead in the technology solutions space, the recognition from the 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award not only highlights the company's commitment to excellence but also sets a benchmark for future developments. The award-winning edgeboot device represents a significant step forward in network management, promising enhanced efficiency and reliability for businesses worldwide.