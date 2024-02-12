Economists Predict Mild Recession Risk in 2024, Citing External Shocks

In a surprising turn of events, a survey by the National Association of Business Economics reveals that only 25% of economists and analysts expect the US to plunge into a recession in 2024. The primary cause? External shocks, such as a conflict with China, not domestic economic factors like higher interest rates.

A Shift in Economic Forecast

The Federal Reserve's halt on rate hikes and plan to reduce rates three times this year has brought a sigh of relief to many. Investors are now pricing in just four to five quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, aligning with the Fed's own projections. This stability in the financial markets has the potential to limit investors' risk.

However, concerns remain. Tensions with China and Taiwan, oil price increases, political instability in the US, and government budget policies are all contributing factors to the economic uncertainty. Despite these concerns, the Fed is signaling a slower pace of interest rate hikes, providing some comfort to borrowers.

The Federal Reserve's Balancing Act

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, welcomes solid economic growth, as long as it doesn't fuel inflation. The consumer-price index is expected to rise 2.9% in January, aligning with the Fed's target level.

The bond market is expected to remain steady as it awaits the Fed's first move. Options traders are betting on a range-bound market until the Fed's anticipated rate cut in May.

Pressure to Cut Interest Rates

Despite inflation being at the Fed's target level, there's pressure on the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates to ease the burden on borrowers. Some officials are cautious, wanting to see if inflation continues to subside, while others believe high rates should stay in place longer.

The economy's sturdiness has raised questions about the effectiveness of previous rate hikes. There are concerns that high rates could potentially lead to a recession.

As of today, February 12, 2024, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by a little more than one percent over the course of its seven remaining scheduled meetings of 2024. This potential interest rate reduction is prompted by inflation trending closer to the Fed’s 2% annual target, leading to less restrictive monetary policy.

The FedWatch Tool currently forecasts interest rates to most likely come down by between 1% and 1.5% by year end. Fed officials have signaled that interest rate cuts in 2024 are likely, with the possibility of the first rate cut in May.

Stephen Pagliuca, Senior Adviser of Private Equity at Bain Capital, attributes the Federal Reserve's decision to hold off on interest rate cuts at its March meeting to earlier over-exuberance around rate cuts. He notes that the US has become a safe haven for investments due to wars and China's slowing economy, making it the most stable economy.

Regarding the 2024 election, Pagliuca hopes that the US will return to a more centrist approach where politicians focus on getting things done. In terms of AI, Pagliuca sees it as a significant opportunity, potentially bigger than the internet, but warns that some valuations have become excessive.

As Co-owner of the Boston Celtics, Pagliuca views sports as a valuable asset due to demand for engaging content. He anticipates more consolidation in the streaming industry in the next 3-5 years due to the high cost of maintaining multiple subscriptions.

The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates highlights the anticipation of rate cuts in the near future due to inflation concerns and strong economic indicators. Officials are cautious about the timing of rate cuts to avoid potential spikes in inflation and economic downturns. The possibility of rate reductions by May or June is mentioned, with most economists expecting the benchmark rate to be lowered.

The risks associated with high borrowing rates and the potential impact on the economy if rates remain elevated for an extended period are also discussed. The Federal Reserve is navigating a complex economic landscape, balancing the need for economic growth with the risk of inflation and the potential for a recession.