Ecobee Smart Home Accessories: Snag Incredible Discounts Now

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Ecobee, a pioneer in smart home technology, is currently providing attractive discounts on a range of its products. The offerings include the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, Smart Video Doorbell Camera, Smart Sensors, and Smart Sensor for Doors. These discounts do not require any promotional code, but their duration remains undisclosed, urging potential buyers to act swiftly.

Impeccable Deals on Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

The Smart Thermostat Premium, originally priced at $250, is now available at a $30 discount, reducing its price to $220. The device, which has an integrated air quality monitor, promises to cut down heating and cooling costs by up to 26%. This significant energy saving feature has been touted as one of the key unique selling points of this smart thermostat.

Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera: Quality and Savings

Another noteworthy deal is on the Smart Video Doorbell Camera, which has seen a $30 price drop, currently selling at $130. Equipped with a 1080p HDR camera, it provides crystal clear visibility of visitors, enhancing home security.

Discounts on Ecobee Smart Sensors and Smart Sensor for Doors

Apart from the above, Ecobee is also offering a $20 discount on a pair of Smart Sensors and the Smart Sensor for Doors, which are sold in packs of two. These smart sensors are designed to provide an added layer of security and convenience to your smart home setup.

Ecobee’s Amazon storefront is the preferred place to avail these deals. Additionally, consumers are advised to explore other smart home deals being tracked and reported by CNET during the holiday season. CNET’s resources, such as the CNET Deals page, top gift picks, coupons pages, and a deals text subscription service, are also recommended for tech enthusiasts looking to make informed purchases.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

