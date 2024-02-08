Eco Wave Power Global Secures £1.5 Million Grant for Pioneering Wave Energy Project

In a significant stride towards harnessing the untamed power of the ocean, Eco Wave Power Global (EWP) has secured a £1.5 million grant from Innovate UK's Energy Catalyst program. The Israel-based onshore wave energy company will spearhead a pioneering pilot microgrid project on a remote Thai island, aiming to provide clean, affordable energy to the island's residents.

A Consortium of Innovators

Joining forces with EWP in this ambitious endeavor is a consortium of industry leaders and academic teams from the United Kingdom and Thailand. Toshiba, Aquatera, Hitachi Energy Ltd., and esteemed academic teams from various universities will contribute their expertise to this groundbreaking initiative.

The consortium's aim is to develop and implement advanced control technology to enhance the energy output of EWP's patented Wave Energy Converters (WECs). This innovative technology is poised to increase the WECs' energy output by at least 40%, offering a competitive edge over traditional solar and diesel generators.

A Symphony of Sustainability

Revolutionizing the energy landscape, EWP's WECs will convert the raw power of ocean waves into electricity, feeding it into the microgrid to be operated by the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand. This transformative project will not only supply renewable energy to the island but also reduce its dependence on petroleum-based fuels, marking a significant milestone in the global pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

In the words of Inna Braverman, CEO of EWP, "This project is a testament to the potential of wave energy as a viable source of clean and affordable power." She added, "By working together with our partners, we can unlock the true potential of wave energy and make a meaningful contribution to the global fight against climate change."

A Proven Track Record

A history of success backs EWP's bold claims. The company has already established a grid-connected wave energy system in Israel and is planning a commercial installation in Portugal. Its accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, as EWP has received multiple fundings from prestigious organizations such as the European Union Regional Development Fund and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program.

Further solidifying its position as a leader in the wave energy sector, EWP was awarded the Global Climate Action Award by the United Nations in recognition of its innovative solutions and commitment to combating climate change.

As EWP and its partners embark on this new chapter in the story of renewable energy, the world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the transformative power of harnessing the ocean's might.

The echoes of this wave energy revolution may one day transform the global energy landscape, with the distant Thai island serving as a beacon of hope and a testament to human ingenuity.

In the grand tapestry of human ambition, the tale of Eco Wave Power Global and its partners is but a single thread. Yet, it is a thread that holds the promise of a cleaner, more sustainable future—a future in which the eternal dance between humanity and the elements finds harmony in the steady rhythm of ocean waves.