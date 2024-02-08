Eastern Millwork's Holz-Technik: Revolutionizing Workforce Development

In the heart of Jersey City, a quiet revolution is underway at Eastern Millwork (EMI), a custom woodworking company that has embraced technology to automate its high-end manufacturing and installation processes. But the real story lies in its innovative approach to workforce development, as EMI partners with Hudson County Community College (HCCC) to create a unique apprenticeship program called Holz-Technik.

The Holz-Technik Initiative: Learning and Earning in Harmony

The Holz-Technik program is a federally registered apprenticeship that allows participants to earn a salary and receive full benefits while learning on the job. Apprentices work from the ground up, gaining knowledge about wood, engineering, and machinery operation. The comprehensive program equips apprentices with an Associate in Science in advanced manufacturing from HCCC and a Bachelor of Science in technical studies from Thomas Edison State University, all without the burden of college debt.

Eastern Millwork: A Beacon of Skilled Labor and Technology

EMI's commitment to training is not just about corporate social responsibility; it's a vital part of their value proposition. By combining technology and skilled labor, the company maintains quality without compromising efficiency. This is evident in their current project, constructing bullet-proof podiums and benches for a new justice complex in Jersey City, which is expected to be the largest project in Hudson County.

HCCC: A Flexible Educational Partner in Workforce Development

Heiko Sieling, COO of EMI, praised HCCC for their role in the Holz-Technik program, commending the college for being a flexible educational partner willing to explore new methods of delivering education. The partnership reflects HCCC's expansion of its workforce development program and EMI's dedication to advanced manufacturing training.

The Holz-Technik program offers apprentices the opportunity to climb the career ladder at EMI, with graduates potentially earning up to $70,000 a year. This initiative is a testament to the power of partnerships between industry and education, providing a sustainable solution to the skills gap in the manufacturing sector.

As we move further into the 21st century, stories like Eastern Millwork's serve as a reminder that the future of work lies in the harmonious blend of technology and human capital. Through innovative apprenticeship programs like Holz-Technik, we can equip the next generation with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

In Jersey City, the echoes of hammer on wood and the hum of machinery continue, carrying with them the promise of a brighter future for the workers of Eastern Millwork and the manufacturing industry as a whole.