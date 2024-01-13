en English
Gaming

Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor: Redefining Audio Experiences

The Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor, the latest offering in the realm of audio engineering, is a compact and wireless speaker that redefines high-resolution sound reproduction. This monitor is an upgrade of its highly-regarded predecessors – the Mpower-8 and StudioQuake M8, and the smaller M6. With an array of enhanced features and a sleek dark matte black finish, it promises to deliver an extraordinary audio experience to PC users, be it for professional studios, gaming, home theatres, or offices.

Unparalleled Sound Quality

The SM6BT boasts a custom 2-inch wide band ribbon tweeter with horn loading, paired with a 6.5-inch woven carbon-fibre woofer. Together, they ensure a crisp mid-range and powerful bass frequencies. With a high-end bi-amplification Class A/B system, the monitor offers unmatched clarity, creating an immersive audio environment.

Advanced Connectivity Options

The monitor is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including a balanced XLR/TRS combo jack and an unbalanced RCA input. It also features Bluetooth v5.3 with True Wireless Stereo (TWS), allowing users to pair their devices effortlessly. Furthermore, it includes a subwoofer output for those seeking a more enhanced audio experience.

Designed for Optimum Performance

The SM6BT incorporates a rear-firing bass reflex port for a low-frequency response down to 35Hz. It also features high-frequency trim control, allowing users to adjust room acoustics for an optimum sound experience. The monitor’s back panel has been redesigned for ease of use, making it a versatile choice for various settings. The Earthquake SM6BT Professional Studio Monitor, priced at $1,200 for a pair, is set to be a game-changer in high-quality audio experiences.

Gaming Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

