E Ink and Atmosic Unveil Low-Power eBadge Design, Pioneering Longevity in Smart Badge Sector

Today marks a significant advancement in the smart badge market, as E Ink, a leader in electronic ink technology, and Atmosic, an innovator in extreme-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, announce a groundbreaking reference design for eBadge applications. This collaboration is set to redefine the standards for battery life and energy efficiency in the rapidly growing smart badge industry, projected to reach USD 33 million by 2025.

Revolutionizing Smart Badges with Low-Power Technology

The joint project between E Ink and Atmosic aims to leverage each company's strengths to introduce a highly optimized eBadge design. Utilizing E Ink's low-power displays and Atmosic's M series ultra-low-power BLE platform, the design promises unprecedented battery longevity. With options for 2.9", 3.7", or 4.1" displays, the smart badges can operate in both landscape and portrait modes, catering to various user preferences. Remarkably, under typical use cases, a modest CR2032 coin cell battery could last over three years, a significant milestone for wearable technology.

Enhancing User Experience with Energy Harvesting

One of the most innovative aspects of this reference design is the optional integration of on-chip energy harvesting. This feature has the potential to extend the eBadge's battery life indefinitely, offering a solution to one of the most common challenges in wearable tech: frequent charging. The eBadge's functionality doesn't stop at extended battery life; it also includes visual updates like photos, location information, alert messages, and text messages, all while maintaining a sleek, compact form factor.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

Timothy O'Malley, AVP of the US Regional Business Unit at E Ink, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "The combination of E Ink's low-power display and Atmosic's low-power Bluetooth solutions gives product designers a solution that enables visual data without the need for bulky batteries or device charging challenges." With the smart badge market on a steep incline, this partnership not only meets the current demand for longer-lasting wearable devices but also sets a new standard for the industry's future development.

The integration of E Ink and Atmosic's technology in the eBadge market is more than just a step forward in wearable tech; it's a leap towards a future where the convenience and security of smart badges are accessible without the traditional limitations of power consumption. As this technology becomes more widespread, it could pave the way for broader applications of low-power, long-lasting wearable devices across various sectors, ultimately changing how we think about and interact with our technology on a daily basis.