Dynatrace Gears Up for Q3 Earnings Release: What to Expect

Dynatrace, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure observability and security solutions, is set to announce its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, February 8th, ahead of the market opening. The marker is set high with an expected Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.28 and a projected revenue of $357.73 million.

Advertisment

Track Record of Surpassing Expectations

The company has consistently outperformed both EPS and revenue estimates in every report over the past two years. In the preceding quarter, Dynatrace underwent positive adjustments to its financial forecasts, with seven upward revisions for EPS and two for revenue. There were no downward revisions reported.

Acquisition Move and Market Recognition

Advertisment

Recently, Dynatrace has been in the headlines for its plan to acquire Runecast, a company known for its AI-powered security and compliance solutions. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. This acquisition move is expected to bolster Dynatrace's already robust portfolio of cloud-based solutions.

As a testament to its steady market growth and investment potential, Dynatrace has earned a 'Buy' initiation from analysts and a positive rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating. The company's steady ascent in market share and its innovative product offerings have played a significant role in this recognition.

A Look at the Upcoming Earnings Report

For its upcoming third-quarter results, non-GAAP earnings are estimated to range between 27-28 cents per share, and revenues are projected to fall between $356 million and $359 million. This suggests a 19-20% increase at a constant currency. However, ongoing macroeconomic volatility and foreign exchange challenges may impact top-line growth. Despite these potential hurdles, the company's Earnings ESP stands at 0.00%, and it carries a Zacks Rank 3.

Overall, with a history of consistently surpassing Wall Street's expectations, a share price that has risen by 10.6% over the last month, and a price target of $62.1 compared to the current share price of $59.5, Dynatrace is a company to watch in the coming days.