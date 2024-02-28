Dying Light 2 Stirs Buzz: 500 Hours Gameplay, Varying File Sizes Across Platforms

The upcoming release of Dying Light 2 has ignited discussions within the gaming community, especially following developer Techland's announcement that achieving 100% completion could take players over 500 hours. This revelation has garnered mixed reactions, with the game's significant file sizes on various platforms further fueling the conversation. Notably, the game will demand 72GB of storage on Xbox, a figure that starkly contrasts with its size on PS5 (32.5GB) and PC (60GB).

Advertisment

Massive Size on Xbox: A Closer Look

Recent revelations have shown that Dying Light 2 will occupy a hefty 72GB on Xbox platforms, a size that has surprised many, particularly when compared to the significantly smaller file sizes on PS5 and PC. This discrepancy has led to widespread speculation among the gaming community, with some suggesting that the larger size on Xbox may be attributed to the inclusion of both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions in one package. However, without an official explanation from Techland, the community is left to wonder about the reasons behind this significant size difference.

Lack of Cross-Play Support at Launch

Advertisment

Adding to the conversation surrounding Dying Light 2 is the announcement that the game will not feature cross-play support at its launch. This decision has raised questions about the game's multiplayer functionality and how it will impact the overall gaming experience. Players looking forward to teaming up with friends across different platforms may have to adjust their expectations, at least initially.

Anticipating the Release

As the release date of February 4 approaches, anticipation for Dying Light 2 continues to build. With its promise of over 500 hours of gameplay and the discussions surrounding its file size and lack of cross-play support, the game is certainly generating buzz. Whether this buzz translates into a successful launch remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Dying Light 2 is one of the most talked-about games as we move into its release period.

The gaming community eagerly awaits the chance to dive into the post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light 2. As players prepare to explore its vast open world and engage with its complex narrative, the reasons behind the game's massive file size on Xbox and the implications of the lack of cross-play support will likely continue to be topics of interest. Regardless, the game's ambitious scope and the developer's bold promises have set high expectations for this highly anticipated sequel.