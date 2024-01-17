Dutch Quantum Computing Firm QphoX Secures Largest Funding in the Nation

In a landmark move, Dutch quantum computing firm QphoX has closed an 8 million funding round, marking the largest investment in a quantum company in the Netherlands to date. The round was led by QDNL Participations, with participation from the EIC Fund and existing investors such as Quantonation, Speedinvest, High-Tech Gründerfonds, and Delft Enterprises. This comes on the heels of a previous grant from the EIC Accelerator, reinforcing the importance of QphoX's technology in the quantum industry.

QphoX's Quantum Transduction Technology

QphoX is renowned for developing crucial hardware components that allow quantum computers to communicate via optical networks—an essential factor for scalable quantum systems and a potential quantum internet. The company's unique strength lies in its quantum transduction hardware, critical for connecting quantum systems through optical channels. Since raising 2 million in 2021, QphoX has made significant technological strides.

The recent investment will expedite the development and integration of QphoX's products into commercial systems, as well as facilitate their ongoing pilot projects. Simon Gröblacher, QphoX's CEO, expressed gratitude for the investors' confidence in their mission to realize practical quantum computing applications.

QphoX: A Leader in Quantum Transduction

QphoX's achievements include the demonstration of optical-frequency readout of superconducting qubits and the publication of their transducer's performance in Nature Nanotechnology, solidifying their leadership in quantum transduction. Chad Rigetti, Venture Partner at QDNL Participations, praised QphoX as a leader in quantum transduction—a technology that could revolutionize the construction of scalable quantum computers and a quantum internet.

Stakeholders such as Christophe Jurczak from Quantonation and Marcin Nowak from the European Investment Bank have applauded QphoX's team and technology, underlining the potential of the European Quantum industry as a world leader.