Dungeonborne: Rising Through the Depths of Steam's Charts

As the foreboding shadows of the underground beckon, Dungeonborne, a first-person PvPvE dungeon crawler game, unveils a realm of exploration, treasure hunting, and combat. The game, which is currently in the testing phase, has launched a free early-access demo on Steam, offering players an enticing taste of what's to come.

Peaking Interest and Potential

With 12,637 players currently in-game and a concurrent player peak of 17,096, Dungeonborne has rapidly ascended to the apex of Steam DB's most-played demos chart and SNF's 'Trending upcoming' chart. An impressive feat for a game still in its embryonic phase, Dungeonborne promises an experience akin to the popular medieval RPG, Skyrim, but with a unique competitive twist.

A Glimpse Into the Darkness

The early-access demo, available until February 12, offers players a chance to delve into the game's mechanics. Players can choose from diverse classes including tanks, support, glass cannons, and elemental mages. Each class is imbued with unique abilities and playstyles, and passive skills that can be unlocked by gaining points in specific stats. The game's comprehensive magic system and variety of weapons add layers of strategy and complexity.

Permadeath: The Ultimate Challenge

However, Dungeonborne's allure lies not just in its variety but in its challenge. The game incorporates a permadeath feature, which means that players lose their progress upon death and must start over. A feature that adds weight to every decision, battle, and exploration, it ramps up the stakes and ensures every moment in the game is fraught with suspense.

While the full release date for Dungeonborne remains unconfirmed, the demo's success suggests a promising future. Players are encouraged to add the game to their Steam wishlist to stay updated on its release and future developments.