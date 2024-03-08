Ducati Unveils 2024 Streetfighter V4 in India: Enhanced Rideability with Advanced Tech Starting at Rs 24.62 Lakh

Ducati takes the Indian motorcycle market by storm, launching its highly anticipated 2024 Streetfighter V4 lineup. With prices kicking off at Rs 24.62 lakh for the standard variant and soaring up to Rs 28 lakh for the S variant, this lineup is set to redefine high-performance street riding in India. Ducati's focus on enhancing rideability is evident in the comprehensive update of electronic aids, including the introduction of a 'Wet' riding mode, two new power modes, increased fuel tank capacity, and significant improvements aimed at heat management.

Revolutionizing Rideability and Performance

The 2024 Streetfighter V4 isn't just about raw power; it's about control and adaptability. With the addition of 'Full' and 'Low' power modes to the existing 'High' and 'Medium', riders can now fine-tune the motorcycle's 165 hp output to suit their riding preferences and conditions. This customization is further complemented by the increased fuel tank capacity, now at 17 liters, addressing the Desmosedici Stradale engine's thirst for fuel. Ducati also revises the TFT dash layout in Track mode to mirror the Panigale V4 superbike, enhancing the riding experience with a competitive edge.

Design and Ergonomics: Focused on the Rider

Adjustments to the swingarm pivot, now mounted 4mm higher, showcase Ducati's intent to shift the weight forward, improving cornering dynamics. This change, alongside the rear cylinder deactivation technology, promises a leap in performance and comfort, especially in India's challenging riding conditions. The technology, previously experienced in the Diavel V4, along with the radiator fans activating at lower temperatures, aims to significantly reduce the heat felt by the rider, making for a more comfortable and enjoyable ride.

Setting New Standards in Motorcycle Technology

Ducati's 2024 Streetfighter V4 lineup not only elevates the performance but also sets new benchmarks in motorcycle technology. The suite of electronic aids and design tweaks underscores Ducati's commitment to innovation and rider satisfaction. With these updates, the Streetfighter V4 is poised to offer an unmatched riding experience, combining power, precision, and adaptability in India’s diverse and demanding riding environments.

As Ducati's 2024 Streetfighter V4 lineup makes its grand entrance into the Indian market, it's clear that the Italian marque is not just selling motorcycles; it's delivering an evolved riding experience. With groundbreaking updates and a keen focus on rider-centric improvements, Ducati is set to captivate the hearts of performance enthusiasts across the country, heralding a new era of street riding excellence.