Dubai to Host 25th Gulf Engineering Forum: Focusing on Smart, Sustainable Future

The city of Dubai is readying itself to host the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum on February 7, a flagship event organized by the UAE Society of Engineers and the Gulf Engineering Union. The intense conclave, themed 'Smart Engineering for Sustainable Future,' is devised to cultivate sustainable development across a multitude of sectors.

Exchange of Knowledge and Awareness Raising

The forum is set to serve as a dynamic platform for the exchange of knowledge and the propagation of sustainability awareness in engineering among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) experts, decision-makers, and academics. The event will feature keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and workshops, delving deep into topics such as smart cities, 3D printing, bioengineering, robotics, cybersecurity, and the UAE's zero-emission initiatives.

Participation and Exhibition

The distinguished list of participants includes leaders from regional engineering societies and universities. These thought leaders will contribute to the discourse, sharing their insights and experiences to further the cause of sustainable engineering. Additionally, the forum will feature an exhibition where both government and private sector entities will have the opportunity to showcase their engineering projects and services, reflecting the breadth of innovation in the field.

Side Events and Strategic Partnerships

Complementing the main event, side activities are also planned, which include recognizing the contributions of Gulf engineering pioneers and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Strategic partners for the event include the Sharjah Directorate of Housing and Dubai Economy and Tourism, demonstrating a unified front for sustainable engineering in the region. Additional sponsorship comes from regional engineering societies and private companies, underlining the collective commitment to sustainability.