Dubai Firm Unveils $8,770 Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Samsung S24 Ultra: A Collector's Dream

A Dubai-based company has recently made headlines by unveiling a highly unique and modified Samsung S24 Ultra smartphone, which draws significant inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck that has captivated automotive enthusiasts worldwide. This novel creation not only mimics the Cybertruck's distinctive design elements such as its windshield, sunroof, and cargo deck cover but also integrates functional headlights and taillights, closely mirroring the electric vehicle's aesthetic. This luxurious gadget, with its fully metal-built geometric body, is positioned as a collector's model, carrying a hefty price tag of $8,770 (approximately ₹7.26 lakh).

Design Inspiration and Craftsmanship

The Cybertruck-inspired Samsung S24 Ultra is a testament to the innovative spirit merging the realms of automotive design and consumer electronics. The phone customizing company, known for its extravagant and opulent modifications, has meticulously replicated the Tesla Cybertruck's geometric design, incorporating its angular lines and robust appearance into the compact form of a smartphone. This creation is part of the brand's Future collection, which seeks to bring the avant-garde design philosophies of cutting-edge vehicles into the hands of tech enthusiasts. The attention to detail extends to the device's functional aspects, with the inclusion of headlights and taillights that add to its allure as a collectible item.

A Price Tag Reflecting Exclusivity

At $8,770, the Cybertruck-inspired smartphone is not just another accessory but a statement of luxury and exclusivity. The steep price is justified by the device's complete overhaul, which goes beyond a simple case modification to include a new body entirely constructed from metal. This level of craftsmanship and the novelty of the design contribute to its positioning as a premium collector's item. For those with a penchant for automotive-inspired gadgets, the company also offers a customised version of the iPhone 15, named Bionic M, inspired by the Mercedes Vision AVTR concept electric car, with a price tag of $8,990 (about ₹7.45 lakh).

The Tesla Cybertruck's Influence

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a source of fascination and speculation since its unveiling in November 2019, with its unconventional design and promise of innovative electric vehicle technology. Its influence has now extended beyond the automotive industry, inspiring creations in the tech world such as this modified smartphone. With the electric pickup truck finally entering production in November 2023, the Cybertruck continues to symbolize a bold vision for the future of transportation—a vision that this unique smartphone modification seeks to encapsulate and celebrate.

As the worlds of technology and automotive design continue to intersect and influence one another, creations like the Cybertruck-inspired Samsung S24 Ultra serve as a reminder of the boundless possibilities for innovation. While not everyone may be able to own the actual Tesla Cybertruck, this smartphone offers a slice of the future for those willing to invest in a piece of groundbreaking design. As the lines between different industries blur, such collaborations may pave the way for more unexpected and exciting products, bridging the gap between car enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike.