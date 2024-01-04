DStv Expands Offerings with Amazon Prime Video Integration

South Africa’s premier satellite television service, DStv, has added a new dimension to its Explora Ultra decoder by seamlessly integrating Amazon Prime Video into its service. This move enables customers with a Prime Video subscription to access an extensive collection of content directly from their decoder, providing a richer viewing experience.

Enhancing Viewer Experience

The integration of Amazon Prime Video into the DStv Explora Ultra decoder signifies a major enhancement for subscribers. With just a simple press of a button on their Explora Ultra remote, users can delve into a diverse selection of movies, TV series, and exclusive Amazon Original productions, enriching their home entertainment experience.

Integration of Streaming Services

The addition of Amazon Prime Video to the DStv Explora Ultra decoder complements the already existing range of streaming services on the device. Besides Prime Video, subscribers can access other popular streaming platforms like Showmax, Box Office, Netflix, and Joox. This makes the Explora Ultra decoder a comprehensive hub for entertainment, providing users with an array of options to choose from.

New Partnership for Enhanced Services

In related news, Pixellot, a global leader in automated sports production solutions, has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration aims to integrate Amazon Prime Video into DStv’s platform to provide a cost-effective modular video streaming and analytics solution for sports organizations, federations, and broadcasters. This partnership is expected to further enhance the range of offerings available to DStv subscribers while providing greater convenience and control over content consumption.