en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Doordarshan’s Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Doordarshan’s Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast

Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcaster, is readying itself for a historic broadcast set for January 22, employing a fleet of 40 state-of-the-art ultra-high-definition 4K cameras. This significant technological upgrade aims to elevate the media consumption experience of its viewers by offering four times the resolution of standard 1080p high-definition cameras. The move is a testament to Doordarshan’s commitment to match global broadcasting standards and cater to the evolving expectations of its audience.

Setting a New Broadcasting Standard

The scheduled broadcast on January 22 is for the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an event expected to see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. Notably, the Ram temple trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 guests. In preparation for this momentous occasion, Doordarshan plans to install nearly 40 4K cameras across Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex. The live coverage of the consecration ceremony will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology, promising viewers a visually rich and immersive experience.

Collaboration for Comprehensive Coverage

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials are working hand in hand with local and state administrations to manage the influx of journalists covering the consecration ceremony. The coverage will be broadcast in different languages and on various channels, ensuring the event reaches a wide, diverse audience. This collaborative effort underscores the importance attached to the event and the commitment to provide comprehensive coverage.

Ayodhya Gears Up for the Big Day

Ayodhya is bustling with preparations for the landmark event. Workers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra are striving to complete all necessary work in time for the ceremony. From January 23, the temple complex will be open to the public. The city will be virtually fortified on the day of the ceremony, reflecting the magnitude of the event. Recently, the trust unveiled photographs and videos of the new temple’s illumination and of the huge statue of Jatayu, adding to the anticipation and excitement for the big day.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
AtalSetu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, marks a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development, promising transformative impact on the region. Named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this ambitious project stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity, stimulating economic growth, and paving the way for
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
High Court Stays Bank Employee's Transfer Over RSS Affiliation
21 mins ago
High Court Stays Bank Employee's Transfer Over RSS Affiliation
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
22 mins ago
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
19 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion
20 mins ago
J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
20 mins ago
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
16 seconds
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
8 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
10 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
10 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
11 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
12 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
12 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
15 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app