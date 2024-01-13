Doordarshan’s Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast

Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcaster, is readying itself for a historic broadcast set for January 22, employing a fleet of 40 state-of-the-art ultra-high-definition 4K cameras. This significant technological upgrade aims to elevate the media consumption experience of its viewers by offering four times the resolution of standard 1080p high-definition cameras. The move is a testament to Doordarshan’s commitment to match global broadcasting standards and cater to the evolving expectations of its audience.

Setting a New Broadcasting Standard

The scheduled broadcast on January 22 is for the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an event expected to see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. Notably, the Ram temple trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 guests. In preparation for this momentous occasion, Doordarshan plans to install nearly 40 4K cameras across Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex. The live coverage of the consecration ceremony will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology, promising viewers a visually rich and immersive experience.

Collaboration for Comprehensive Coverage

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials are working hand in hand with local and state administrations to manage the influx of journalists covering the consecration ceremony. The coverage will be broadcast in different languages and on various channels, ensuring the event reaches a wide, diverse audience. This collaborative effort underscores the importance attached to the event and the commitment to provide comprehensive coverage.

Ayodhya Gears Up for the Big Day

Ayodhya is bustling with preparations for the landmark event. Workers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra are striving to complete all necessary work in time for the ceremony. From January 23, the temple complex will be open to the public. The city will be virtually fortified on the day of the ceremony, reflecting the magnitude of the event. Recently, the trust unveiled photographs and videos of the new temple’s illumination and of the huge statue of Jatayu, adding to the anticipation and excitement for the big day.