Donald Trump Sues Truth Social Co-Founders Litinsky, Moss Over Share Dispute

Former President Donald Trump has initiated legal action against Truth Social co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, alleging mismanagement and demanding their shares in the now-public company be relinquished. The lawsuit, lodged in Florida state court, claims the duo's oversight led to significant delays in the social media platform's public offering, arguing they leveraged Trump's influence without delivering on their promises.

Advertisment

Roots of the Dispute

Trump's engagement with Litinsky and Moss, both of whom were contestants on his show "The Apprentice", was based on their proposal for Truth Social following his ban from Twitter. The lawsuit accuses them of failing to establish essential corporate governance and secure a suitable special purpose acquisition company for taking Trump Media & Technology Group public. This legal battle follows Litinsky and Moss's lawsuit in Delaware, alleging Trump aimed to dilute their shares, a move that significantly impacts the company's financial landscape.

Despite the legal turmoil, Trump Media shares experienced a fleeting surge in value, with prices initially soaring past $79 post-merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. However, a subsequent decline was observed, with shares dropping to $51.60 amid revelations of a $58.2 million net loss for the year. The financial stakes are high, with Trump's share in the company reportedly boosting his net worth significantly, while Litinsky and Moss hold a combined 8.6 percent stake, valued at around $606 million.