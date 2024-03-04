DomainTools to Unveil DNSDB Scout's Power at NICAR 2024, Elevating Investigative Journalism

At the forefront of innovative internet intelligence, DomainTools is set to revolutionize investigative journalism at the 2024 National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR) conference. Scheduled for March 7-10 in Baltimore, MD, the event promises to arm journalists with cutting-edge digital investigative tools. Daniel Schwalbe and Kelly Molloy, esteemed figures from DomainTools, will spearhead a session on leveraging DNSDB Scout to unearth digital footprints, a crucial skill in the era of information overload.
Empowering Journalists with DNSDB Scout
Every online interaction initiates with a DNS lookup, leaving behind digital breadcrumbs. In a world post-Whois, uncovering these traces has become a journalistic imperative. Schwalbe and Molloy's session, titled Finding the Story: Using DNS Search for Investigative Journalism, is designed to equip reporters with the knowledge to navigate DNSDB. This historical passive DNS database is a treasure trove for journalists, enabling them to reveal hidden online connections and gather invaluable information for both ongoing and breaking news stories. The session emphasizes hands-on learning, urging participants to bring laptops to dive into DNSDB's capabilities firsthand.
DomainTools: A Beacon for Investigative Reporting
DomainTools has established itself as a cornerstone in the investigative journalism community, drawing large crowds at NICAR conferences annually. Beyond the workshops, DomainTools extends its influence through the Investigative Journalism Grant Program, training hundreds of reporters globally. Utilizing tools like the Iris Internet Intelligence Platform and Farsight DNSDB, journalists have been able to expand their investigative scope, uncovering domain names, IP addresses, and other DNS-related assets potentially linked to malicious activities. This expertise has underpinned stories featured in prestigious outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and The New York Times.
About IRE, NICAR, and DomainTools
Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc. (IRE), along with its NICAR program, has been pivotal in enhancing the quality of data journalism since 1989. The NICAR conference is a testament to this commitment, offering a platform for both novice and seasoned journalists to hone their skills across a spectrum of digital reporting tools. DomainTools, renowned for its internet intelligence solutions, supports security practitioners and investigative reporters by providing comprehensive and trusted domain, website, and DNS data. Their commitment to advancing internet security and investigative journalism underscores the significance of the upcoming NICAR conference. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to explore DomainTools' offerings and the impact of their tools on the investigative journalism landscape.
As the digital realm continues to evolve, tools like DNSDB Scout become indispensable for journalists seeking to navigate the complex web of online information. The collaboration between DomainTools and NICAR represents a significant step forward in empowering journalists with the technological prowess to uncover and report stories that matter. This partnership not only enhances the capabilities of investigative reporters but also contributes to the broader discourse on internet security and transparency. As we anticipate the revelations and insights that will emerge from the NICAR 2024 conference, it's clear that the intersection of journalism and technology has never been more critical.