DLT Resolution Inc. Acquires Global Motor Trade, Eyes $50M Sales Boost

In a strategic power play poised to reshape the Software as a Service (SAAS) landscape, DLT Resolution Inc. has unveiled its acquisition of the Global Motor Trade Group of Companies, marking a pivotal moment in its ambitious expansion journey. With this move, the company is set to fortify its gross sales by an impressive USD $50,000,000, heralding a new era of growth and market dominance. The acquisition encompasses Global Motor Trade LLC, Global Motor Trade International LLC, SJ Auto Trade LLC, and WEC International LLC, each a vital piece in the puzzle of DLT's forward-looking strategy.

Strategic Expansion in the SAAS Arena

At the heart of this monumental acquisition is DLT Resolution Inc.'s vision to significantly enhance its footprint in the SAAS, information technology, and communication sectors. By integrating the Global Motor Trade Group of Companies into its fold, DLT not only projects an annual gross revenue increase of $50,858,000 but also solidifies its position as a formidable player in the industry. The transaction, earmarked at approximately 14,000,000 shares of DLTI, reflects the company's unwavering dedication to innovation, value creation, and strategic growth.

A Partnership of Potential

The synergy between DLT Resolution Inc. and the Global Motor Trade Group of Companies goes beyond mere financial transactions; it's a shared vision of unlocking unprecedented revenue growth and strategic acquisitions within the sector. This partnership is expected to act as a catalyst for both entities, propelling them towards achieving significant milestones and diversifying their portfolio. The alignment of their goals and the integration of their operations promise to usher in a wave of transformation, setting a new benchmark for success in the SAAS market.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Growth

DLT Resolution Inc.'s acquisition of the Global Motor Trade Group signifies more than just an expansion of its business operations; it's a bold step towards realizing a future rife with opportunities and achievements. With plans for multiple additional acquisitions within the calendar year, DLT is not just aiming to strengthen its market presence but is also laying down the groundwork for a legacy of innovation and leadership in the industry. This development is not just a win for DLT Resolution Inc. and the Global Motor Trade Group but a promising prospect for customers and stakeholders, signaling a future where technology and strategy converge to create unparalleled value and growth.

As DLT Resolution Inc. embarks on this exciting new chapter, the industry watches with keen interest, anticipating the ripple effects of this acquisition on the SAAS landscape. With a clear vision, a robust strategy, and a commitment to excellence, DLT is poised to redefine what it means to be a leader in the world of software and technology.