DJI Launches Intelligent 3D Model Editing Software to Revolutionize Aerial Surveying

DJI, a frontrunner in civil drones and innovative camera technology, has unveiled its latest offering, DJI Modify. This intelligent 3D model editing software marks DJI's maiden venture into the realm of 3D model editing. Designed to complement DJI's existing enterprise solutions such as DJI Terra, DJI Modify aims to offer a comprehensive package for aerial surveying, modeling, and editing.

Revolutionizing Aerial Surveying

With a clear focus on simplifying the processing of intricate models, DJI Modify is poised to address a longstanding challenge in the aerial survey industry. The software is designed to provide a seamless workflow with DJI Terra, automatically generating files for model editing. It comes equipped with features like one-click repairs and manual editing options, making it a robust tool for industry professionals.

Intelligent Auto-repair Tools

DJI Modify supports multiple file formats, adding to its versatility. Its intelligent auto-repair tools can handle tasks like flattening, texture editing, and repairing water surfaces. This capability is expected to significantly streamline the model editing process. Additionally, users can view and edit both high- and low-quality models simultaneously, with the ability to preview changes in real-time, thus enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Boosting Industry Efficiency

Priced at USD 1580, DJI Modify is expected to boost the efficiency of industry professionals such as surveyors, transportation operators, and first responders. As DJI continues to innovate since its inception in 2006, its focus remains on human advancement. The launch of DJI Modify underscores this commitment, marking a significant expansion of DJI's footprint into diverse sectors.