Security

DIY Outdoor Surveillance: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Video Doorbells

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
DIY Outdoor Surveillance: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Video Doorbells

In an era where home security has become a primary concern, video doorbells have emerged as a popular solution. However, the recurring subscription costs associated with many of these systems can be a financial burden over time. The solution? A do-it-yourself (DIY) outdoor surveillance system, offering cost-effectiveness and control over your data.

A DIY Approach to Home Security

For homeowners looking to bolster their security without incurring ongoing fees, setting up their own outdoor surveillance system can be an appealing alternative. This setup involves using a network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure, an outdoor camera compatible with the system, and the appropriate software. A tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, suggests using NAS devices equipped with software such as Synology Surveillance Station. This software provides comprehensive camera management, facilitates the setup of security zones, and even allows for remote access from anywhere in the world.

Choosing the Right Hardware

The typical setup involves purchasing a real-time-streaming-protocol (RTSP) camera for live video streaming. Most Internet Protocol (IP) cameras are also suitable for this purpose. For those considering this DIY approach, the ReoLink 4K PoE Security Camera System and the Amcrest 5MP Turret POE Camera come highly recommended. These systems not only offer high-resolution video capture but also allow for seamless integration with various Synology NAS DiskStations.

Addressing Privacy Concerns

While some video doorbells do offer local storage options like SD cards, thereby avoiding monthly fees, privacy concerns may arise with certain brands. As a solution, Apple’s 2023 Mac Mini offers a wealth of security features and the peace of mind of a trusted brand. Moreover, there are subscription-free video doorbells in the market like Kasa Smart Video Doorbell, Logitech Circle View, Arlo Essential Video Doorbell, and Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which provide a surefire way of keeping your home safe without sacrificing privacy.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

