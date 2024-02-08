Dive into Disney Magic with Disney Speedstorm Season Six: 'Under the Sea'

Disney Speedstorm Dives "Under the Sea" with Season Six Update

In a captivating fusion of Disney magic and high-octane racing, Gameloft has unveiled Season Six of Disney Speedstorm. This latest installment, titled "Under the Sea," brings the enchanting world of The Little Mermaid to life, introducing a bevy of new characters, a thrilling underwater racetrack, and engaging gameplay elements.

A New Wave of Racers

Season Six welcomes four iconic characters from The Little Mermaid into the racing fray. Ariel makes a splash as a Defender Class Racer, using her enchanting voice and trusty dinglehopper to outmaneuver opponents. The cunning Ursula joins the roster as a Trickster, while the dashing Prince Eric speeds onto the scene as a Speedster. Lastly, the mighty King Triton rounds out the lineup as a formidable Brawler Class Racer, wielding his powerful trident to clear the path ahead.

Players can unlock these beloved characters through various means. Ariel is available via the premium tier of the Golden Pass, Ursula through the Season Tour, and Prince Eric via the free tier of the Golden Pass. The regal King Triton, on the other hand, can be unlocked through a season-long Time Limited Event.

Dive into Atlantica

The update introduces an exquisite new racetrack inspired by the underwater kingdom of Atlantica. This sprawling, six-circuit course invites players to navigate through treacherous underwater hazards, dodge menacing sea creatures, and race against friends and foes alike.

Beyond the racetrack, Gameloft has also added new Crew members drawn from the rich tapestry of The Little Mermaid's cast. These Crew members will provide players with unique abilities and bonuses, enhancing their racing experience and offering strategic depth.

A Mid-Season Surprise

Midway through the season, players can look forward to the addition of EVE, a Defender Class Racer from WALL-E. This lovable robot will make her debut during a special Time Limited Event, providing fans with another exciting character to master.

With its immersive underwater racing experience, engaging combat elements, and beloved Disney characters, Season Six of Disney Speedstorm promises to be an unforgettable journey "Under the Sea."

As the sun sets on this magical kingdom and the moon casts its ethereal glow over Atlantica, one thing is certain: the race for the crown has never been more thrilling, nor the stakes higher. So, gear up, choose your champion, and dive headfirst into the enchanting world of Disney Speedstorm.

The "Under the Sea" update is now available on all platforms, inviting players worldwide to embark on this exhilarating underwater adventure.

Disney Speedstorm: Where the magic of Disney meets the thrill of racing